Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/24

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Hot and humid setup with a tropical air mass about to take hold. We are still expecting rainfall rates around 2″ per hour with any thunderstorm that can develop. That will be basically a daily issue starting Friday. Indiana still has more of a threat on coverage of these downpours than Kentucky but everyone is at risk. While it is not storming, it will be the heat that will be talked about with daily highs around 90-93 degrees and the heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

With the weather pattern locking up, there won’t be much change to the extended for now.

We’ll keep watching it!

