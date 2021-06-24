Gregory Bush: Kroger killer sentenced to life in prison + 10 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal judge sentenced the man who killed two Black people inside a suburban Kroger store to life in prison plus 10 years.

Gregory Bush learned his sentence Thursday afternoon in federal court in downtown Louisville.

Bush already was sentenced in state court to life in prison without the possibility of parole in December after pleading guilty but mentally ill. That “but mentally ill” piece of the plea meant Bush will receive treatment and medication during his incarceration.

Thursday’s sentencing was related to the six federal hate crime charges he faced.

Bush walked into the Kroger store in Jeffersontown one afternoon in October 2018 and shot Maurice Stallard, who was shopping for school supplies with his young grandson. On his way out of the store, he shot Vickie Jones, who bled to death in the parking lot.

Minutes before the shootings, Bush was seen on surveillance video trying to break into a nearby church whose congregation is predominantly Black. Following the shootings, a witness told WAVE 3 News that Bush, who is white, at one point said, “Whites don’t kill whites.”

Bush was arrested nearby a short time later.

This story is being updated.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.