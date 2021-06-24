Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Gregory Bush: Kroger killer sentenced to life in prison + 10 years

A federal judge sentenced the man who killed two Black people inside a suburban Kroger store to...
A federal judge sentenced the man who killed two Black people inside a suburban Kroger store to life in prison plus 10 years.(WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal judge sentenced the man who killed two Black people inside a suburban Kroger store to life in prison plus 10 years.

Gregory Bush learned his sentence Thursday afternoon in federal court in downtown Louisville.

Bush already was sentenced in state court to life in prison without the possibility of parole in December after pleading guilty but mentally ill. That “but mentally ill” piece of the plea meant Bush will receive treatment and medication during his incarceration.

Thursday’s sentencing was related to the six federal hate crime charges he faced.

Bush walked into the Kroger store in Jeffersontown one afternoon in October 2018 and shot Maurice Stallard, who was shopping for school supplies with his young grandson. On his way out of the store, he shot Vickie Jones, who bled to death in the parking lot.

Minutes before the shootings, Bush was seen on surveillance video trying to break into a nearby church whose congregation is predominantly Black. Following the shootings, a witness told WAVE 3 News that Bush, who is white, at one point said, “Whites don’t kill whites.”

Bush was arrested nearby a short time later.

This story is being updated.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
For overcoming obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, a $5,000 stipend will be given to...
JCPS employees to receive stipend
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star
LMPD detectives investigating a shooting that occurred on June 23 on Norbrook Drive off...
Teenager in critical condition after being shot near GE Appliance Park
Opponents of critical race theory disrupted a Jefferson County Board of Education work session...
Opponents of critical race theory escorted out of JCPS school board meeting after disruption

Latest News

Keith Kennedy-McLeod
Authorities rule death of child was homicide
Carl Maertz, 63, is charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence...
Hearing held for man charged in death of motorcyclist
The family of missing University of Louisville student Quintez Brown is asking people to keep...
Quintez Brown: UofL student missing since Saturday
Many parents have been there: a cry in the closet moment, eat your lunch in the car minute or...
For parents with ‘cry in the closet’ moments, H.E.A.R.T. is for you