Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Group aims to bridge gaps across race, wealth and geography in Louisville

A series of cross-town meetings in Louisville has been set with the goal of bridging the gaps...
A series of cross-town meetings in Louisville has been set with the goal of bridging the gaps across race, wealth and geography in the city.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A series of cross-town meetings in Louisville has been set with the goal of bridging the gaps across race, wealth and geography in the city.

The hope Thursday at Churchill Downs was that a meeting there would facilitate a conversation across all walks of life and serve as a catalyst for a long-overdue healing process.

James Linton and the Community Connections Group have had these Power Diversity Series meetings before. In fact, they’ve been doing them for six years.

“The purpose of the diversity series is to get people to greet each other, respect each other and to love each other,” Linton said.

Recently though, these meetings have been different, especially following a tumultuous 2020.

After the police killing of Breonna Taylor, the divide between different communities in the city seemingly grew.

Back in September 2020, protests surrounded Churchill Downs. There were calls to cancel the Kentucky Derby, displaying a fragile relationship between Louisville’s signature event and the communities that support it.

Now though, Taylor’s mother said she believes the fact that Churchill is willing to have these difficult discussions is a step toward healing.

“It’s promising,” Tamika Palmer said, “and it gives you hope that we’re willing to have that conversation, willing to sit down with people, and be able to bridge that gap.”

Churchill Downs President Mike Anderson said these are conversations they need to have.

“The Derby is successful only because of this community and its people,” Anderson said. “It’s important we listen to the people and what their needs are.”

Palmer added that there’s still plenty of back-and forth to be had.

“I hope to see a bunch more of these,” Palmer said, “and see people continuing to come together and make these things happen.”

If you’d like to get involved with the Community Connections Group, whether it be by becoming a community partner or helping their efforts to feed families across Louisville, you can learn more here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
For overcoming obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, a $5,000 stipend will be given to...
JCPS employees to receive stipend
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star
LMPD detectives investigating a shooting that occurred on June 23 on Norbrook Drive off...
Teenager in critical condition after being shot near GE Appliance Park
Opponents of critical race theory disrupted a Jefferson County Board of Education work session...
Opponents of critical race theory escorted out of JCPS school board meeting after disruption

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Beshear to discuss vaccine incentives, economic development and infrastructure
Louisville native and Ballard High School grad Ronnie Baker will be a member of Team USA with...
Ballard grad Ronnie Baker thankful for Olympic journey
Louisville Slugger Field welcomed fans back for another night of full capacity on Wednesday,...
Fans excited to see Louisville Slugger Field back at full capacity