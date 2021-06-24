Hearing held for man charged in death of motorcyclist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of killing a motorcyclist while driving under the influence was back in court.

Carl Maertz, 63, is charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and reckless driving.

According to Louisville Metro police, Maertz was in the 7900 block of S. 3rd Street Road on June 15 when he turned in front of a biker, killing them.

Last week in court, Maertz told the judge he would hire an attorney, but he didn’t. The judge assigned him a public defender.

Maertz was visibly upset during today’s hearing when he told the judge that it was the first beer he had in seven years.

The next court date for Maertz was set for July 1.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.