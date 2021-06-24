Support Local Businesses
Hearing held for man charged in death of motorcyclist

Carl Maertz, 63, is charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence...
Carl Maertz, 63, is charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and reckless driving in connection with the death of a motorcyclist.(Source: Jefferson District Court)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of killing a motorcyclist while driving under the influence was back in court.

Carl Maertz, 63, is charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and reckless driving.

According to Louisville Metro police, Maertz was in the 7900 block of S. 3rd Street Road on June 15 when he turned in front of a biker, killing them.

Last week in court, Maertz told the judge he would hire an attorney, but he didn’t. The judge assigned him a public defender.

Maertz was visibly upset during today’s hearing when he told the judge that it was the first beer he had in seven years.

The next court date for Maertz was set for July 1.

