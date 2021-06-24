LMPD officer seen outside EMW Women’s Surgical Center was ‘praying rosary,’ won’t be punished further

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer will not face further punishment after praying outside of a Louisville abortion clinic last winter while he was off duty, according to his lawyer.

In February, the officer, who was not named, was spotted in his uniform outside Kentucky’s only abortion clinic, the EMW Women’s Surgical Center. It was initially believed he was participating in a protest while driving in his cruiser.

In response to these allegations, LMPD sent the officer written notices of potential violations of its Standard Operating Procedures and a Kentucky statute.

After the investigation, he was put on administrative leave with pay, but he will return to work.

His lawyer, Matt Heffron, said Wednesday that the officer had been praying the rosary with his father that morning and was not protesting. He said in the following statement, “None of the officer’s off-duty prayer was covered by the LMPD allegations, and any formal punishment, under these circumstances, would violate his First Amendment rights.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.