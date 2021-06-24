Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD officer seen outside EMW Women’s Surgical Center was ‘praying rosary,’ won’t be punished further

In February 2021, an LMPD officer, who was not named, was spotted in his uniform outside...
In February 2021, an LMPD officer, who was not named, was spotted in his uniform outside Kentucky's only abortion clinic, the EMW Women's Surgical Center. It was initially believed he was participating in a protest.(Viewer photo)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer will not face further punishment after praying outside of a Louisville abortion clinic last winter while he was off duty, according to his lawyer.

In February, the officer, who was not named, was spotted in his uniform outside Kentucky’s only abortion clinic, the EMW Women’s Surgical Center. It was initially believed he was participating in a protest while driving in his cruiser.

In response to these allegations, LMPD sent the officer written notices of potential violations of its Standard Operating Procedures and a Kentucky statute.

After the investigation, he was put on administrative leave with pay, but he will return to work.

His lawyer, Matt Heffron, said Wednesday that the officer had been praying the rosary with his father that morning and was not protesting. He said in the following statement, “None of the officer’s off-duty prayer was covered by the LMPD allegations, and any formal punishment, under these circumstances, would violate his First Amendment rights.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hurt in a shooting at J. Alexander's on Oxmoor Court, according to Metrosafe.
Double shooting at J. Alexander’s restaurant under investigation in Louisville
A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star
A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four...
Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents
Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall...
‘I felt like I was in a Mafia, Chicago nightmare:’ J. Alexander’s shooting witness describes chaos inside restaurant

Latest News

Fans were excited Louisville Slugger Field reopened at full capacity.
Fans excited to see Louisville Slugger Field back at full capacity
A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
LMPD is suffering a staffing shortage.
LMPD short 250 officers as city hits 100th homicide
The lineup for Summer 2021 was announced Wednesday.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces Summer 2021 entertainment lineup