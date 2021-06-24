Man accused of shooting son in Bernheim Forest

Support Local Businesses
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of shooting his son in Bernheim Forest.

Deputies were called to the forest on a report of a shooting about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, deputies said a father and his adult son had gotten into an argument and the son was shot in the leg.

The son was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

The father, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody and charged with assault and wanton endangerment.

