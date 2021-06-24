Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Northwestern Parkway

A motorcyclist died after going off a road and crashing into a utility pole, according to police.
A motorcyclist died after going off a road and crashing into a utility pole, according to police.
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A motorcyclist died after going off a road and crashing into a utility pole, according to police.

The motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed on Portland Avenue where it becomes Northwestren Parkway when the driver went off the road around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff said.

The motorcyclist was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and pronounced dead. The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
For overcoming obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, a $5,000 stipend will be given to...
JCPS employees to receive stipend
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star
Opponents of critical race theory disrupted a Jefferson County Board of Education work session...
Opponents of critical race theory escorted out of JCPS school board meeting after disruption
Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall...
‘I felt like I was in a Mafia, Chicago nightmare:’ J. Alexander’s shooting witness describes chaos inside restaurant

Latest News

A teenage boy was shot in a neighborhood near GE’s Appliance Park on Wednesday afternoon and is...
Teenager in critical condition after being shot near GE Appliance Park
Louisville Slugger Field welcomed fans back for another night of full capacity on Wednesday,...
Fans excited to see Louisville Slugger Field back at full capacity
Wednesday night, June 23, 2021
Wednesday night, June 23, 2021
6 am
Thursday morning, June 24, 2021