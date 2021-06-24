Motorcyclist killed in crash on Northwestern Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A motorcyclist died after going off a road and crashing into a utility pole, according to police.

The motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed on Portland Avenue where it becomes Northwestren Parkway when the driver went off the road around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff said.

The motorcyclist was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and pronounced dead. The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

