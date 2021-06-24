For parents with ‘cry in the closet’ moments, H.E.A.R.T. is for you

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- Parenting is a full-time job. No book teaches you how to do it all and some parents have to do it alone. However, there is an organization looking to serve as a lifeline for single mothers.

Many parents have been there: a cry in the closet moment, eat your lunch in the car minute or doubting yourself for days. For those who must do it alone its an extra layer of angst. Carla Anderson became a single mother at 15 years old.

“Being a single mother, it changes you,” Anderson said. “It changes who you are.”

Her daughter, Charai Anderson, was also a single mother.

“I felt guilty, family shame,” Charai said.

Decora Martin had her first child in college at 20.

“Sometimes we didn’t choose this {being single mothers},” Martin said. “But we’re the ones that have to step up and be there.”

At the age the women had their children they said most teens are still finding themselves, learning basic life skills and if they’re lucky, learning how to make it as an adult.

“I couldn’t see myself at 30,” Anderson said. “I couldn’t make plans for college. I didn’t map out my life at all.”

Anderson and Martin felt a throb in their hearts and created H.E.A.R.T. for Single Mothers. It stands for Hope, Expectation, Aspiration, Reclamation and Triumph.

“Time is the chief of thieves it can rob you of so much,” Anderson said. “I want to teach parents how to reclaim their time reclaim themselves.”

Charai was able to reclaim even more with H.E.A.R.T. When she was 18 and balancing a young child, Charai said what she needed the most was an outlet, someone to talk to. Although she heard there were other single mothers she still felt alone.

“A challenge that still weighs on my heart is having my children taken out of the home,” Charai said. “Sealing with CPS.”

It was the fight of Charai’s life and for her children Zion and Joshiah.

“Being away from my mom was hard,” Joshiah said. “She’s like my best friend. I tell her everything.”

With weekly workshops, H.E.A.R.T. focuses on mind, body, and soul. Branches out to support with childcare, education for the parents, finances, careers, emotional, financial, and mental support financial and much more.

“I would have been at a different point in life had I had a program like H.E.A.R.T.,” Martin said.

There’s no perfect standard to being a parent. Anderson and Martin said at H.E.A.R.T. you don’t need to ask for help. Everything you need is waiting for you.

Anderson said H.E.A.R.T. is currently active and in process getting its 501c3 getting initiated. It’s planning its first project and fundraiser for support.

For more information on H.E.A.R.T., click here.

