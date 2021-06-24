Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Quintez Brown: UofL student missing since Saturday

The family of missing University of Louisville student Quintez Brown is asking people to keep...
The family of missing University of Louisville student Quintez Brown is asking people to keep searching for him.(University of Louisville)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a missing University of Louisville student is asking people to keep searching for him.

Quintez Brown is well known for his activism. His father and step-mother saw him Saturday evening after he left the Algonquin pool.

When Brown didn’t call the next day on Father’s Day, Jacobe Daugherty knew something was wrong. He filed a missing person’s report that same day.

“As far as the community, it’s wonderful,” Brown’s step-mother, Stephanie Daugherty, said. “Thank you so much for your help (and) your due diligence. Please keep it up because we’re not giving up on him. We know he is alive, and we know he’s well. He might not be in the right state, but he’s here. He’s here in the flesh, and that’s what we want everybody to know.”

Brown’s car is missing. It’s a dark blue 2006 Nissan Sentra.

His family members are trying to get surveillance video from a Subway store and another nearby business to find out if Brown is driving or on foot, and what we may be wearing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Brown’s family at (502) 936-3860.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
For overcoming obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, a $5,000 stipend will be given to...
JCPS employees to receive stipend
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star
LMPD detectives investigating a shooting that occurred on June 23 on Norbrook Drive off...
Teenager in critical condition after being shot near GE Appliance Park
Opponents of critical race theory disrupted a Jefferson County Board of Education work session...
Opponents of critical race theory escorted out of JCPS school board meeting after disruption

Latest News

Many parents have been there: a cry in the closet moment, eat your lunch in the car minute or...
For parents with ‘cry in the closet’ moments, H.E.A.R.T. is for you
Louisville native and Ballard High School grad Ronnie Baker will be a member of Team USA with...
Ballard grad Ronnie Baker thankful for Olympic journey
Louisville Slugger Field welcomed fans back for another night of full capacity on Wednesday,...
Fans excited to see Louisville Slugger Field back at full capacity
A teenage boy was shot in a neighborhood near GE’s Appliance Park on Wednesday afternoon and is...
Teenager in critical condition after being shot near GE Appliance Park