LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Toll rates are going up for bridges over the Ohio River on Thursday, June 24.

Rates will increase 2.5% in July for drivers who use the Lincoln, Kennedy or Lewis and Clark bridges.

Crews say the money will go toward road projects and maintenance on the bridges.

