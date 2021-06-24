Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Strawberry supermoon rises tonight!

The 'Strawberry' supermoon rises tonight
The 'Strawberry' supermoon rises tonight(Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The first full moon of summer, also known as the ‘strawberry’ moon rises over the ArkLaTex tonight. The nickname for June’s full moon comes from it being the time of year that strawberries are often harvested in the northeastern U.S.

This year’s strawberry full moon is also a ‘supermoon’ which is when the moon is at it’s closest distance to Earth. The Moon’s orbit around the Earth is not a perfect circle so there are times through the year where the moon is a little closer to us and a little farther away at other times. During a ‘supermoon’, it appears a little bigger and a little brighter than average. This will be the last ‘supermoon’ of 2021.

Look for the moon to rise above the horizon in Shreveport at 8:48pm. It will set Friday morning at 6:50am.

If you snap a picture of tonight’s strawberry supermoon be sure to share it with us here: http://ksla.com/community/user-content

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
For overcoming obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, a $5,000 stipend will be given to...
JCPS employees to receive stipend
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star
LMPD detectives investigating a shooting that occurred on June 23 on Norbrook Drive off...
Teenager in critical condition after being shot near GE Appliance Park
Natalie Roberts, 9, her grandmother, and cousin were walking home from a Saturday morning stop...
9-year-old girl finds gun lying near Breckenridge Lane sidewalk in St. Matthews

Latest News

Temperatures climb back into the upper 80s for the end of the week.
FORECAST: Summer-like temperatures and humidity return
After a few spotty showers early Friday, there is a better chance of gusty thunderstorms Friday...
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday evening, June 24, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/24
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/24
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/24