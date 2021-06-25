16-year-old Louisville girl reported missing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A 16-year-old girl who is in need of medication was reported missing, according to Louisville Metro police.

Kylee Streander was last seen in the 3500 block of Kirby Lane on June 19.

She is described as being 5′4′' tall and weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at (502) 574-LMPD.

