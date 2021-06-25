Support Local Businesses
16-year-old Louisville girl reported missing

Kylee Streander
Kylee Streander(LMPD)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A 16-year-old girl who is in need of medication was reported missing, according to Louisville Metro police.

Kylee Streander was last seen in the 3500 block of Kirby Lane on June 19.

She is described as being 5′4′' tall and weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at (502) 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

