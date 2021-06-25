‘Complete monster’: Louisville mother mourning 7-week-old daughter; child’s father charged with murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Cortney Jones looks up at the sky, she thinks about her baby girl Del’Luna, named after the moon.

“I’m just in love with the moon so I named her after the moon,” Jones said. “It’s been shining extra bright. Last night the moon was beautiful. I looked up and talked to her.”

The 7-week-old infant was born in the early morning hours of April 24. The baby was Jones’ rainbow baby, as she had a miscarriage before.

“She was a little sassy little thing,” Jones said. “She was just perfect.”

On June 17, Jones was at the hospital getting treated for some postpartum complications. She said the baby’s father, 23-year-old Del’Shawn Banks, called her from an ambulance.

“[The paramedics] were yelling in the background telling me what was going on because he was crying on the phone, so they were yelling, telling me what was going on,” Jones said.

She was at Norton Hospital at the time, so she started to make her way over to Norton Children’s Hospital to meet them.

Investigators said EMS picked Banks and the 7-week-old up from the Norton pediatric office on Poplar Level Road after medical staff attempted to perform lifesaving measures on the infant. Del’Luna wasn’t breathing.

“They tell me her heart has stopped and she’s not breathing and they are going to a CT scan to see what’s wrong,” Jones said. “They do the CT scan and see she has bleeding in her head, she has a skull fracture, and that they believe somebody hurt her. So already when I heard that, that broke me because she’s never been out of my care.”

Del’Luna died at the hospital.

“To hear that somebody hurt her and especially the situation be so severe and serious as it was, I just didn’t want to imagine. I didn’t want to think that he hurt her at all,” Jones said.

She said seeing her daughter lying in a hospital bed with cords and tubes was unbelievable.

Cortney Jones, the mother of 7-week-old Del'luna who was killed, told WAVE 3 News she wants justice for her daughter. (WAVE 3 News)

“It was like, I knew that was my baby, but that wasn’t my baby girl at all,” Jones said. “I could tell she was gone and her heart was still going, but it was just the machine at that point, and to see her heartbeat, and to see that the machine has her breathing, you want a recovery. You want a miracle at that point. You just want to wake up from a terrible nightmare and take your baby girl home.”

An arrest slip states Banks admitted to police he shook the baby and threw her to the ground. Hospital staff told investigators the infant suffered a fractured skull, among other injuries.

Banks was charged with murder-domestic violence.

“There’s no words to describe how I feel other than disgusted,” Jones said about Banks. “I don’t understand how you could hurt our baby girl in any shape, way, or form. I don’t even see how you could think about hurting our baby girl ... The one time I’m gone for more than two hours, this happens. A complete monster.”

Jones said she’s been thinking back to possible signs this would have happened.

“I didn’t want to,” she said. “How could you think something like that? But it was always in the back of my mind that he could do something to her. It was always there but I just didn’t want to listen to it. I know his anger. I was just scared his anger was going to get the best of him one day or his frustration.”

7-week-old Del'luna was killed after police say her father shook her and threw her to the ground. (Jones Family)

Jones said she wishes she had done something before her daughter’s death.

“(To) not have my baby girl, it’s not fair at all. That’s all I want to be is a mom,” she said. “If there’s anybody in a toxic relationship or abusive relationship, I’m all ears. Because I wish I felt like I had someone at that time that the abuse was going on. I don’t want anyone to feel alone.”

Jones now said she wants justice for her baby girl.

“He could be in jail, he could be in prison, he could be buried six feet under and it’s still not justice,” she said. “Because she did not deserve this.”

