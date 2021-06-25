A DAY WITH AUNT MAE: Northwest La. woman turns 108

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - It’s a day with Aunt Mae!

Mae Ella George Allen, a woman from Homer, La., is celebrating her 108th birthday. A drive-by celebration is set for July 3. About 25 to 30 people are expected to attend the festivities at Presbyterian Village Nursing Home, located at 3700 US 79 in Homer.

Her family says the original plan was to take her out of the home for the day to visit Lisbon, where she lived for many years, and have a family BBQ.

Aunt Mae technically had her birthday on Jan. 18, but because of the pandemic, celebrations were pushed back. Family members say Aunt Mae has lived in Louisiana for the majority of her life. She was married to Lester Allen for 56 years, until his death in 1989. She has six children, 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. She has many nieces, nephews, and cousins too.

Aunt Mae loves quilting, her family says, and could often be found working in her yard. Today, she “enjoys living life and all the joy it bring,” her family says.

Her many nieces and nephews will spend the weekend together celebrating a cousin reunion, as well as Aunt Mae’s birthday.

