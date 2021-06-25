FORECAST: Heat and humidity building back

WEATHER HEADLINES

90s with humidity bounce back for the weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms also return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight tonight, but shower chances will be held to a minimum as storms moving in from Illinois quickly fade on approach to our area.

Temperatures will be in the muggy 70s as you wake up on Friday. Friday’s storm chance is higher from mid-morning through mid-afternoon as storms west of us in the morning will have a better chance of surviving into our area. A few gusty storms are possible northwest of Louisville. Highs will be in the 80s on Friday.

Clouds will hang around Friday night but the storm chance won’t for the most part.

Lows will be in the 70s again for Saturday morning. The forecast for Saturday continues to improve as storms now look to stay mainly northwest of our area, only prompting a small storm chance for us during the afternoon. It’ll be a hot day as highs get into the lower 90s.

The stalled front to the north will be the focal point for showers and thunderstorms. As these storms drift to the south and east scattered storms will remain in the weekend forecast - though chances stay low. The same general pattern looks to continue much of next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible each day. Highs will are expected to top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.