Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Heat and humidity building back

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 90s with humidity bounce back for the weekend
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms also return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight tonight, but shower chances will be held to a minimum as storms moving in from Illinois quickly fade on approach to our area.

Temperatures will be in the muggy 70s as you wake up on Friday. Friday’s storm chance is higher from mid-morning through mid-afternoon as storms west of us in the morning will have a better chance of surviving into our area. A few gusty storms are possible northwest of Louisville. Highs will be in the 80s on Friday.

Clouds will hang around Friday night but the storm chance won’t for the most part.

Lows will be in the 70s again for Saturday morning. The forecast for Saturday continues to improve as storms now look to stay mainly northwest of our area, only prompting a small storm chance for us during the afternoon. It’ll be a hot day as highs get into the lower 90s.

The stalled front to the north will be the focal point for showers and thunderstorms. As these storms drift to the south and east scattered storms will remain in the weekend forecast - though chances stay low. The same general pattern looks to continue much of next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible each day. Highs will are expected to top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday night, June 24, 2021

Most Read

Deputies were called to the forest on a report of a shooting about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
Man accused of shooting son in Bernheim Forest
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
Natalie Roberts, 9, her grandmother, and cousin were walking home from a Saturday morning stop...
9-year-old girl finds gun lying near Breckenridge Lane sidewalk in St. Matthews
For overcoming obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, a $5,000 stipend will be given to...
JCPS employees to receive stipend

Latest News

Here's WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday night, June 24, 2021
The 'Strawberry' supermoon rises tonight
Strawberry supermoon rises tonight!
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/24
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/24
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/24