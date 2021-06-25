FORECAST: Hot, humid, and hazy weekend ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

STORMS: A risk remains for a line of thunderstorms to push into S IN later this afternoon, fading near I-64

HOT/HUMID/DAILY STORMS: The 90s rule the extended forecast with only small thunderstorm chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fading thunderstorms will march towards southern Indiana this afternoon and struggle to make it south of I-64. Despite the rain chance and cloudy skies, highs in the 80s are expected with breezy conditions.

Clouds stick around tonight as we see mainly dry conditions. Expect lows in the upper 60s and low 70s by tomorrow morning.

Saturday features hot conditions as rain chances look to stay mainly to our northwest. However, a few isolated downpours can’t be ruled out tomorrow afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 90s. It will be partly cloudy and mainly dry Saturday night with lows in the 70s.

Beyond the weekend the heat and humidity will remain. Highs near 90° and scattered thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through most of next week.

