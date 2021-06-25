FORECAST: A hot and humid weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Here comes a stretch of 90s into mid next week

Mainly dry this weekend - storms return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies linger into the overnight hours with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s by tomorrow morning.

It will be a hot and humid weekend with Saturday seeing highs push back into the lower 90s and a heat index mid to upper 90s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with only a very slight storm chance.

Partly cloudy skies into Saturday night with mild temperatures holding in the 70s.

The front positioned to our northwest will continue to be the focal point for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. A slim chance exists for a few storms to fire across southern Indiana during the afternoon. Highs will return to the lower 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms return with the heating of the day on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. A front will try to move through Thursday and increased thunderstorm chances reflect that in my 10 Day Earliest Alert forecast.

