FORECAST: The weekend keeps trending hotter

WEATHER HEADLINES

THUNDERSTORMS: Still a risk for a line of thunderstorms to push into S IN later this afternoon; fading at I-64

HOT/HUMID/DAILY STORMS: The 90s will rule the extended with only small thunderstorm chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spotty showers will kick off Friday morning. Those will fade mid-morning but once we heat up this afternoon, a couple more lines of thunderstorms will drop south into southern Indiana. The storms will struggle to make it south of I-64; some could be strong, we’ll watch that.

Clouds will hang around Friday night but the storm chance won’t for the most part. Lows will be in the 70s again for Saturday morning.

The forecast for Saturday continues to improve as storms now look to stay mainly northwest of our area, only prompting a small storm chance for us during the afternoon. It’ll be a hot day as highs get into the lower 90s.

Partly cloudy and mainly dry Saturday night. It will be muggy lows in the 70s.

