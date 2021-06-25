Support Local Businesses
Garden Girl Foods adds water to food desert with personal garden

Garden Girl Foods is a safe haven and natural garden for a community that has gone far too long...
Garden Girl Foods is a safe haven and natural garden for a community that has gone far too long without easy access to natural and healthy foods.
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local woman is providing fresh, locally grown food for people in Old Louisville who don’t have easy access to a grocery store.

The woman behind Garden Girl Foods, Whitney Powers, saw a need in her community and set out to find a solution.

Garden Girl Foods, located at 501 West Oak Street, is a safe haven and natural garden for a community that has gone far too long without easy access to natural and healthy foods.

“I simply got tired of seeing people hungry I got tired of seeing people walk for blocks and blocks with Kroger bags,” Powers said. “There are no Kroger close to here.”

She wanted to bring something, close, local and affordable.

From her garden, through her hands and to your cobbler or jarred pickles, Powers is cooking up a solution.

“My great grandfather was a share cropper my great grandmother cooked and canned for other people her entire life that was her job,” Powers said. “I was able to pick up on those skills and utilize them.”

Everything served at Garden Girl is from her garden or other local minority or disadvantaged farmers.

For Powers, it’s more than farm to table it’s giving someone the power to see they can grow something and give it life. Powers said her dream is to transform the block.

Powers said she’s just a girl with a garden trying to save the world one jar at a time. Inside people can find savory homemade peach lemonade, pickled peppers, fresh pastries and much more.

From the garden to your plate or jar, Powers has it all - including cooking classes for children and adults, salsa night, brunches, wellness practices and more.

For information on Garden Girl Foods, click here.

WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

