Goode Morning Weather Blog: 6/25

A few raindrops this morning but the main rain chance today (and it isn’t a high one) will be from a line of t-storms dropping in from the north this afternoon. They look to survive long enough into push into Southern Indiana and perhaps NE up the I-71 corridor. However, they have a battle once they get closer to I-64 and therefore could just fade off the radar completely.

We’ll take it hour-by-hour today so make sure to keep an eye to the WAVE 3 Weather App for any changes.

The weekend continues to trend toward a hot setup and only pop-up afternoon thunderstorms which are looking more and more sparse. Quite the change in how this setup has evolved this week.

The front will likely remain to our west next week which is where most of the t-storm action will be. Otherwise highs in the 90s are likely on a daily basis with small afternoon thunderstorm chances remaining in the forecast.

There is a signal to push the front through by next weekend just before the holiday but we’ll just have to wait and see how that evolves.

Have a Goode Weekend!

