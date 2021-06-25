Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Hearing held for suspect in nightclub homicide

Elijah Carter, 32, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the...
Elijah Carter, 32, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the May 30, 2021 shootings at a nightclub in Louisville's Taylor- Berry neighborhood.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in the deaths of two people at a Louisville strip club was in court.

Elijah Carter, 32, is accused of killing Dion Rudolph, the manager of Green Light Lounge, on May 31 during a shootout at the club. Blair Wells, a man who was at the club with Carter, was also killed.

During the hearing, Carter told the judge he still doesn’t have an attorney. Carter said the lawyer asked for $15,000 in advance and his family needs more time to get the cash together.

Carter will stay in Metro Corrections on a $500,000 cash bond. His next hearing was set for July 1.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to the forest on a report of a shooting about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
Man accused of shooting son in Bernheim Forest
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
7-week-old Del'luna was killed after police say her father shook her and threw her to the ground.
‘Complete monster’: Louisville mother mourning 7-week-old daughter; child’s father charged with murder
Natalie Roberts, 9, her grandmother, and cousin were walking home from a Saturday morning stop...
9-year-old girl finds gun lying near Breckenridge Lane sidewalk in St. Matthews
A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Temperatures will be in the muggy 70s as you wake up on Friday.
FORECAST: A hot and humid weekend
WAVE 3 News chief meteorologist Kevin Harned and the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking team are...
Grab-N-Go: Friday, June 25 Evening forecast
It wasn’t that long ago that it was considered a radical idea in some circles to hire social...
Jeffersontown police to hire more social workers, chief says they are not replacing officers
Garden Girl Foods is a safe haven and natural garden for a community that has gone far too long...
Garden Girl Foods adds water to food desert with personal garden