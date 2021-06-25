Hearing held for suspect in nightclub homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in the deaths of two people at a Louisville strip club was in court.

Elijah Carter, 32, is accused of killing Dion Rudolph, the manager of Green Light Lounge, on May 31 during a shootout at the club. Blair Wells, a man who was at the club with Carter, was also killed.

During the hearing, Carter told the judge he still doesn’t have an attorney. Carter said the lawyer asked for $15,000 in advance and his family needs more time to get the cash together.

Carter will stay in Metro Corrections on a $500,000 cash bond. His next hearing was set for July 1.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.