Investigation clears LMPD officer seen at abortion clinic protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer who was photographed outside a downtown Louisville abortion clinic while in uniform will receive no further discipline.

On Feb. 20, Officer Matthew Schrenger was seen in uniform outside the EMW Surgical Center at 136 W. Market Street. Schrenger was off duty at the time, but drove his patrol vehicle to the clinic. Schrenger’s attorney said his client was there to pray the rosary.

In a letter, Chief Erika Shields said after reviewing the case she said there was no question that Schrenger took part in “protest activity” while in uniform, but stated that he did attempt to cover up his uniform after arriving at the clinic. As a result, Shields found the violations of operating procedures that Schrenger was accused of to be “not sustained.”

“I am cognizant of the fact that no officer is required to give up First Amendment rights simply because they are an officer and a public servant retains the right to comment of matters of public concern,” Shields said. “However, that right is not without its limits.”

Schrenger was put on administrative leave during the investigation, but will now return to duty. Shields placed Schrenger on notice that he is to follow both state law and department procedures in the future.

