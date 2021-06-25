Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Jefferson Co. first responders discuss rescue plan in wake of Miami collapse

The Jefferson County Fire Special Operations team would be tasked with responding to a building...
The Jefferson County Fire Special Operations team would be tasked with responding to a building collapse.(WAVE 3 News)
By Mike Fussell
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - First responders in Kentucky are among those watching rescue workers search through ruble near Miami after a deadly building collapse.

While they hope to never encounter that situation, a plan is in place if something similar were to happen where they live.

Tucked away in Okolona, a trailer reads ‘Jefferson County Fire Special Operations’.

Inside it are tools that team uses to face some of the most challenging disasters, including situations requiring rope, water, trench and confined space skills.

“Most of the time, for us, its mostly rope or confirmed space,” Captain Scott Underwood said. “We’ve done a little bit of trench here and there throughout the county.”

The Special Ops team trains monthly to face different challenges it'd be called to respond to.
The Special Ops team trains monthly to face different challenges it'd be called to respond to.(WAVE 3 News)

The Special Ops unit is also the group that’d be called in to help if a structural collapse, like what happened near Miami this week, were to happen in Jefferson County.

“We’ve never really had a significant structural collapse through here in my time,” Underwood said. “But, around here, our team has responded to hurricane disasters and tornado disasters.”

Underwood adds just because a collapse hasn’t happened recently, doesn’t mean his team isn’t preparing for one.

That includes planning out how the response would work and training to carry it out.

Underwood said that happens monthly. The unit did a simulation recently that mimicked a parking garage collapse.

He adds what first responders in Florida are up against right now is extremely difficult.

“Catastrophic,” he said. “Unless you’re actually a part of it, it would be hard to explain. It would be a very challenging situation because, if you look at the building, there’s a lot of pieces and debris still hanging. So, you’ve got overheard hazards that could still come down, a secondary collapse within the rubble pile or within the actual main building that’s still standing.”

The groups monthly training also includes other situations it’d be tasked with responding to.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to the forest on a report of a shooting about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
Man accused of shooting son in Bernheim Forest
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
7-week-old Del'luna was killed after police say her father shook her and threw her to the ground.
‘Complete monster’: Louisville mother mourning 7-week-old daughter; child’s father charged with murder
Natalie Roberts, 9, her grandmother, and cousin were walking home from a Saturday morning stop...
9-year-old girl finds gun lying near Breckenridge Lane sidewalk in St. Matthews
A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI

Latest News

The Wesley House, a long-running support organization for children and their families, is...
Childcare center to provide head start for young children
Garden Girl Foods is a safe haven and natural garden for a community that has gone far too long...
Garden Girl Foods adds water to food desert with personal garden
Elijah Carter, 32, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the...
Hearing held for suspect in nightclub homicide
In February 2021, an LMPD officer, who was not named, was spotted in his uniform outside...
Investigation clears LMPD officer seen at abortion clinic protest