Louisville childcare center hoping to provide a head start for young children

Students at Wesley House
Students at Wesley House(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville child care center is getting a lift. The Wesley House, a long running support organization for children and their families, is teaming up with another group to advance child learning.

The Wesley House, located on Preston Highway, is looking to make sure their services are no longer just considered a day care.

President Patricia Williams said Friday they want to truly help young children learn and get ahead of the curve before they start school.

After a $400,000 grant from Greater Louisville Head Start, they believe they can do that, starting with the rededication of their building Friday.

A big part of the rededication of the Wesley House is brand new classrooms that provide a more efficient learning space for young children.

“There’s definitely still a lot to do,” Williams said, “but we’ve come a long way.”

Williams said teaming up with a head start program means providing learning experiences to prepare for academia.

Their goal is to help all future students, especially minority or poverty-stricken students who Williams said are statistically proven to be at a disadvantage before school even starts.

She said it’s important to remember where you came from and the leaders helped you get where you are. She wants to be one of those leaders.

“It’s just amazing to think about what these children will become when they start school, going into middle school and high school,” Williams said. “I hope they will reflect on Wesley House and come back and again pay it forward.”

The Wesley House’s Head Start Program is specifically for children ages 0-5

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

