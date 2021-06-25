LouVax offers more mobile COVID clinics, community encouraged to host pop-up sites

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In just one weekend, the city’s health department will offer pop-up vaccine clinics at community centers, churches and one local flea markets.

LouVax “mobile missions” are part of Louisville’s ongoing efforts to bring vaccines where they are needed in the community. At a clinic Friday, volunteers put shots in arms at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in West Louisville.

Each LouVax pop-up clinic is conducted in partnership with a community leader or local organization. The events are free and don’t require appointments.

In March, the Louisville Metro Public Health Department’s announced it would shift it’s vaccination efforts from Broadbent Arena to LouVax Mobile. Since then, more than 53,000 vaccines have been distributed at 137 LouVax pop-up sites.

Delanor Manson, CEO of the Kentucky Nurses Association, told WAVE 3 News she encourages all community leaders to consider hosting a LouVax clinic.

“How would it look if a whole church came down with COVID because we didn’t get our members vaccinated? I strongly encourage all those people who have the connections and communication to protect their communities by setting up a mobile mission, we’ll come,” she said.

There are at least five upcoming pop-up events:

Saturday

Americana World Community Center (Moderna) 4801 Southside Dr. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

South Louisville Community Ministries (Janssen) 415 ½ W. Ashland Avenue 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Hip Hop N2 Learning (Moderna) 4810 Exeter Ave, Newburg Park 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Highland Park Missionary Baptist Church (Moderna) 3700 Shanks Ln 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Sunday

Derby Park Flea Market, hosted in partnership with La Casita Center and the Collectivo Latinx (Moderna) 2900 7th Street 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.



As of Friday, nearly 45% of Louisville residents are fully vaccinated according to the health department.

During Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steve Stack reported a 7 week decline in COVID cases. Stack also reported that 99% of positive cases, and 99% of those hospitalized with COVID in the past four weeks were unvaccinated.

“This is the result of vaccination, hands down, pure and simple vaccines did this,” he said.

