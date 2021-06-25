Support Local Businesses
Low-hanging powerlines, trash and potholes plague Shawnee neighborhood

By Ken Baker
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Downed powerlines found along Boston Court in Shawnee neighborhood
Downed powerlines found along Boston Court in Shawnee neighborhood(Ken Baker)
Neighbors complain of potholes along Boston Court
Neighbors complain of potholes along Boston Court(Ken Baker)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eyesores are plaguing a neighborhood and, in some cases, costing the people living there cash.

Along the alley behind Boston Court in the Shawnee neighborhood, you will find numerous potholes, trash and low-hanging powerlines.

The road is the only way for the people living along Boston Court to access their driveways.

“On the frontside of our houses there is just a walkway; it’s called Boston Court,” said John Swan, who lives in the area. “There’s no other way for us to get here than this.”

And getting to any house along the alley provides challenges you can see and feel. Low-hanging powerlines, garbage, and deep potholes litter the way.

“We’ve been trying to get this paved, that I know, for two years,” Swan said.

Swan added he bought his house two years ago. He said he has reached out to city leaders to get help and little to nothing has been done. He added he thinks Boston Court has been forgotten.

“I’ve gone through other neighborhoods, and I’ve seen the streets paved twice within a two-year period and we have gotten nothing,” Swan said.

And outside of those bumpy roads, neighbors said trash is a major problem. Those living in the area said they see illegal dumping happening all the time.

WAVE 3 News reached out to Public Works and was told that crews are diligent about picking up trash and are out to catch those who illegally dump. Public Works also urged anyone to call 311 if they see illegal dumping happening.

Swan said living amid such conditions is discouraging, but Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis said this is the first time she has heard of these concerns. She said she is working to create a taskforce for the area. She also visited and spoke with neighbors Friday.

WAVE 3 News Now
