Man charged in shooting of motorcyclist

Christopher Horace Salmon is charged with attempted murder in connection with the June 14, 2021...
Christopher Horace Salmon is charged with attempted murder in connection with the June 14, 2021 shooting of a motorcyclist which left the man with life-altering injuries.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge in the shooting of a motorcyclist that may leave the victim with impaired for the rest of his life.

Christopher Horace Salmon, 30, of Louisville, was taken into custody by Louisville Metro police Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened June 14 at the intersection of Ilex Avenue and Shasta Trail. An arrest warrant says Salmon, along with others, shot the motorcyclist at least six times.

LMPD officers found the victim in a ditch near his motorcycle with gunshot wounds to his neck, chest, arms and abdomen.

Police recovered seven shell casings at the scene.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment, but was able to identify Salmon as one of the men involved from a photo lineup.

The arrest report says one from the gunshot wound to teh neck may leave the victim paralyzed.

