Man sentenced to probation in accidental shooting death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jaylin Bell will only serve probation for his homicide charge.

A man charged with the reckless homicide of a Louisville woman last year was sentenced today.

24 year-old Jaylin Bell was charged in the December killing of Kayla Hunter-Purcell.

Police say Bell was fighting with Purcell- and tried to get a gun away from her when the gun went off..

Bell wasn’t arrested until two months later.

The judge said based on his good behavior since he’s been out of custody he was granted to 5 years probation.

