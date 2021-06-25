Metro Council passes $1 billion 2021-2022 fiscal year budget with focus on public safety, infrastructure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council tonight gave Mayor Greg Fischer’s $1 billion capital operating budgets for the fiscal year 2021-2022 — the largest in Louisville’s history — the green light Thursday evening.

In April, the mayor presented the budget proposal with increased investments in public safety, increased funding for housing initiatives and the city’s libraries, as well as road and sidewalk projects.

Earlier this week, the Metro Council Budget Committee made additional investments in Fischer’s spending plan. The amended budget reduced Fischer’s proposed borrowing by over $10 million compared to the original $986 million proposed budget. It also appropriated more than $9 million for increased pay at LMPD, Metro Corrections, EMS, and Louisville Fire, subject to contract negotiations.

The mayor released the following statement on Twitter about the passage: “Louisville is quickly regaining our economic momentum from before the pandemic & the budget Metro Council approved tonight provides a roadmap into a promising & exciting next stage of our city’s history—one based in greater equity, justice & opportunity. I appreciate the cooperative Council process and am especially appreciative of the partnership with President David James, Budget Chair Bill Hollander, Vice Chair Kevin Kramer and the rest of the budget committee.”

David James (D-District 6) agreed with Fischer, citing the assistance provided by the Biden Administration’s Rescue Plan to make the budget possible.

“Chairman Hollander and Vice Chair Kramer did a fantastic job with the entire Budget Committee on producing a good budget that focuses on Public Safety and Capital Infrastructure,” Metro Council President David James (D-District 6) said in a statement. “Higher than anticipated revenue and the assistance of The Biden Administrations America Rescue Plan Funding helped make it all possible.”

The capital budget passed with a 25-1 vote. The operating budget passed with a 24-2 vote.

Councilwoman Paula McCraney (D-District 7) was the lone vote against the capital budget, and she also voted against the operating budget alongside Councilman Brent Ackerson (D-District 26).

