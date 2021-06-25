Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash with a vehicle near a gas station.

The crash happened on Dixie Highway near Pendleton Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

An LMPD spokeswoman said a pickup truck turned in front of the oncoming motorcycle.

The rider wasn’t wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and waited for help to arrive.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

LMPD hasn’t said if any charges will be filed.

The Traffic Unit is investigating.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.