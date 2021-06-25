New toll service provider selected for RiverLink

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be a new company in charge of tolling for three local Ohio River bridges.

The Joint Board for the Ohio River Bridges Project voted today to name Electronic Transaction Consultants as the new provider for the RiverLink customer service center and back office.

ETC will officially take over on July 1, 2023.

Customers won’t be directly impacted by the change.

The new company promises updates to improve the customer service experience- and make it more efficient.

