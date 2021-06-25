Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

New toll service provider selected for RiverLink

The Abraham Lincoln (foreground) and John F. Kennedy Bridges carry Interstate 65 traffic across...
The Abraham Lincoln (foreground) and John F. Kennedy Bridges carry Interstate 65 traffic across the Ohio River between Louisville and Jeffersonville, Ind.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be a new company in charge of tolling for three local Ohio River bridges.

The Joint Board for the Ohio River Bridges Project voted today to name Electronic Transaction Consultants as the new provider for the RiverLink customer service center and back office.

ETC will officially take over on July 1, 2023.

Customers won’t be directly impacted by the change.

The new company promises updates to improve the customer service experience- and make it more efficient.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to the forest on a report of a shooting about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
Man accused of shooting son in Bernheim Forest
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
Natalie Roberts, 9, her grandmother, and cousin were walking home from a Saturday morning stop...
9-year-old girl finds gun lying near Breckenridge Lane sidewalk in St. Matthews
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

Students at Wesley House
Louisville childcare center hoping to provide a head start for young children
Garden Girl Foods is a safe haven and natural garden for a community that has gone far too long...
As fresh as it gets: Garden Girl Foods adds water to food desert with personal garden
Christopher Horace Salmon is charged with attempted murder in connection with the June 14, 2021...
Man charged in shooting of motorcyclist
Temperatures will be in the muggy 70s as you wake up on Friday.
FORECAST: Hot, humid, and hazy weekend ahead