Quintez Brown: Parents concerned mental health may be a factor in UofL student’s disappearance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The parents of Quintez Brown, a missing University of Louisville student, said their 20-year-old son could be going through a mental health crisis.

“We just need people that can show a little empathy, and help him come back home,” Brown’s step-mother, Stephanie Daugherty said. “Help us get him home.”

Brown has been missing since Saturday, but his parents say when they saw him that evening, he was happy.

“He may be having a breakdown, we don’t know,” Daugherty said. “But any type of information, or if you seen him or heard from him would help us so much.”

Brown is known for his activism and passion to help serve in Black communities.

Members of Louisville’s Therapists For Protester Wellness, a therapist group that stayed active on the ground with protesters during months of unrest, said this past year has been difficult for everyone who wants change.

“I would definitely say that we’ve seen a lot of depression, anxiety, insomnia, we are also seeing race battle fatigue,” the Founder of the group, Millicent Cahoon said.

Cahoon said race battle fatigue is a common stress response.

“It comes from fighting, getting a lot of negative feedback, feeling like there’s not a lot of change in a certain amount of time,” Cahoon added.

Although it’s unknown whether Brown is going through a mental health crisis or not, Brown’s parents are asking for help. They said there have been two sightings of their son. The first one was at a Subway, where they were told Brown may have gone inside and asked for water. The most recent siting was on Tuesday at a homeless shelter.

A mental health professional of more than 30 years said Tony Mathis said if people spot Brown they should pay attention to their body language and tone of voice before contacting help immediately.

“Just try to have a normal conversation like you would with anybody,” Mathis said. “‘Hey man, how are you doing? How’s everything going? Is there anything I can get for you?’”

In a statement, LMPD gave the following update on the search for Brown:

“Missing persons cases are extremely sensitive in nature. We acknowledge the need for an expeditious yet thorough investigation. In the case of missing adults, our first step is disseminating information both internally and publicly.

In this case a detective was assigned and is investigating. Some of the information circulating appears factually inaccurate. A missing persons report (including vehicle information) was filed with a patrol officer whose body camera was activated. This report was filed on Monday June 21st at 12:58 by Quintez Brown’s father. The missing persons information was entered into the National Crime Information Center database so it may be reviewed by law enforcement agencies nationally. A Detective from Major Crimes was in contact with Mr. Brown on June 22nd with all communication documented and recorded.

Also on Tuesday June 22nd an “Attempt to Locate” flyer was released to all media, posted on all LMPD social media, and sent out department wide. The information on the flyer came directly from the missing persons report. Based on information obtained during the investigation, we know that Mr. Brown does not have either of his cell phones nor has he been active on his social media accounts. He did withdraw money from his bank account.

Saturday June 19th LMPD units responded to a call for service at the Algonquin Pool after Mr. Brown was asked to leave by security for entering without paying admission. Mr. Brown exited the pool when officers asked him to do so (that interaction is on body camera).

LMPD’s top priority is to find Mr. Brown and we will continue our investigative efforts. We are coordinating with MetroSafe to develop an alternative form of public communication in order reach a broad range of community members in the hopes of finding Quintez Brown.”

Any with information on Brown’s possible whereabouts should call the following numbers: (502) 379-5108, (502) 938-7618, or (502) 936-3860.

