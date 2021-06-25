Unemployed Kentuckians still awaiting benefits, not confident in $1,500 back-to-work payment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear has a plan to motivate unemployed Kentuckians to return to work: Keep distributing the additional $300 federal unemployment benefits and pay $1,500 to the first 15,000 people who return to work by July 30.

However, some unemployed Kentuckians haven’t received their benefits in months, and they aren’t confident they’ll receive the back-to-work bonus either.

Thomas Magee lost his automotive industry job at the beginning of the pandemic, and his benefits cut off without warning in May. Now the bills are piling up.

“I never really depended on unemployment, but when COVID struck, it helped out a great deal,” Magee said. “It wasn’t something where my wife and I were going to the casino. We were using that money to pay ahead of bills so we wouldn’t get behind in case something like this happened. Unfortunately, now it’s happened and we’re starting to get behind again.”

Magee told WAVE 3 News he has called and emailed the unemployment office several times, but has not had any luck. He started searching for jobs because he needs a source of income that unemployment benefits aren’t providing him.

He called the $1,500 back-to-work bonus another false promise.

“I think that’s a great thing, but at the same time, when will they see it?” Magee asked. “Will they see it in nine months? Four months? Three months? I depend on every cent that we have coming to us, and if we have to wait until October, I could be living in a cardboard box by then.”

Markesha Devita agrees. She applied for unemployment benefits in February, and she said she hasn’t received a cent.

“I’m sure there are people out there that just don’t want to go back to work, or there are some that can’t, maybe they’re single parents having a hard time finding daycare,” Devita said. “But to hear the first 15,000 are going to get a payment of $1,500, what about the people who haven’t received anything yet? In my opinion, those people need to be taken care of first.”

Beshear told reporters during a press conference that anyone with an open unemployment claim will qualify for the back-to-work incentive.

