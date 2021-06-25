Support Local Businesses
UofL moves forward with proposal to put Target store on campus

The UofL Board of Trustees voted Thursday to move forward with a plan to transform a part of campus.(Courtesy: University of Louisville)
By Nick Picht
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday to move forward with a plan that would transform a part of Cardinal Boulevard.

The board voted to accept the letter of intent for the Cardinal Center project, which would turn a parking lot and strip mall on South 3rd Street and Cardinal Boulevard into a new space that would include a three-star Marriott Boutique hotel, a restaurant, and a Target retail store.

According to the proposal, the university would partner with third-party investment group Provident Resources Group, Inc. The group would cover the cost of the project in exchange for the parcel of property.

UofL Chief Operating Officer Mark Watkins told WAVE 3 News the university would also look to use the new development for academic programs and partnerships.

“The hotel component will provide a link to our college of business, which is right across the street here, in developing some sort of program through the college of business that can translate to the things that they’re doing as well,” Watkins said.

Watkins also believes the Cardinal Center would provide a major impact for people who live just off UofL’s campus in Old Louisville.

Derrick Pedolzky agrees.

“Right now we are relying on a few convenience stores, some Dollar Generals, and a Family Dollar for our food needs,” Pedolzky said.

Pedolzky has lived in Old Louisville for a combined 12 years and is also the chairman of the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council. He told WAVE 3 News the addition of another grocery store would go a long way to helping families who live in the neighborhood.

“This is a really big deal because this is essentially answering the call for these people who live in this neighborhood who need somewhere to go to purchase their groceries,” Pedolzky said. “It keeps people off the I-65 corridor. It keeps them in their city, right here in Old Louisville, and it keeps them connected to Old Louisville.”

Watkins told WAVE 3 News if all goes well, the development could be completed by 2023.

