Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

UPDATE: Oldham County teen Aidan Graef found safe

He was last scene on June 20
He was last scene on June 20(Oldham County Police)
By Brett Martin
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Aidan Graef, 16, has been found safe, according to the Oldham County Police Department’s assistant chief.

Previous story (June 23, 2021):

Police are looking for a teen last seen on Monday.

Oldham County Authorities say 16-year-old Aidan Graef was seen crossing into Indiana on the East End Bridge around 10 at night.

Police say he was last seen wearing blue Nike shorts and a long sleeve white t-shirt.

On the night he left the residence, he was driving a Charcoal Grey 2004 Honda Accord, IN license plate 453DVK, with tinted windows.

Police last saw him driving this
Police last saw him driving this(Oldham County Police)

At this time, no one has reported any contact with Aiden since Monday night, and his family fears he is in danger due to previous medical issues.

Please contact either the Oldham County Dispatch Center at (502) 222-0111 or the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300 if you have any information about this incident.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
For overcoming obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, a $5,000 stipend will be given to...
JCPS employees to receive stipend
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star
LMPD detectives investigating a shooting that occurred on June 23 on Norbrook Drive off...
Teenager in critical condition after being shot near GE Appliance Park
Natalie Roberts, 9, her grandmother, and cousin were walking home from a Saturday morning stop...
9-year-old girl finds gun lying near Breckenridge Lane sidewalk in St. Matthews

Latest News

Fans were excited Louisville Slugger Field reopened at full capacity.
Fans excited to see Louisville Slugger Field back at full capacity
Opponents of critical race theory disrupted a Jefferson County Board of Education work session...
Opponents of critical race theory escorted out of JCPS school board meeting after disruption
Confidentiality was the focus Tuesday of a federal court hearing in the lawsuit Papa John’s...
Schnatter, Papa John’s argue over confidentiality in latest lawsuit hearing
Jonathan Lawson
Man accused of shooting homes, vehicles in Louisville’s East End