UPDATE: Oldham County teen Aidan Graef found safe

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Aidan Graef, 16, has been found safe, according to the Oldham County Police Department’s assistant chief.

Previous story (June 23, 2021):

Police are looking for a teen last seen on Monday.

Oldham County Authorities say 16-year-old Aidan Graef was seen crossing into Indiana on the East End Bridge around 10 at night.

Police say he was last seen wearing blue Nike shorts and a long sleeve white t-shirt.

On the night he left the residence, he was driving a Charcoal Grey 2004 Honda Accord, IN license plate 453DVK, with tinted windows.

Police last saw him driving this (Oldham County Police)

At this time, no one has reported any contact with Aiden since Monday night, and his family fears he is in danger due to previous medical issues.

Please contact either the Oldham County Dispatch Center at (502) 222-0111 or the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300 if you have any information about this incident.

