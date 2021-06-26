FORECAST: Hot with an isolated storm Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot & Humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s into mid next week

Scattered storms return Monday and Tuesday

Better storm chances with a cold front late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A partly cloudy sky will carry over into the evening hours and it remains warm and breezy. A mostly clear sky will prevail in the overnight with lows dropping into the low to mid 70s.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible Sunday afternoon, but most of the area stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. Highs will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will be another breezy day with wind gusts over 20mph possible.

Any isolated showers that develop Sunday afternoon will fizzle out after sunset leaving the area with some scattered clouds overnight. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Monday will feature a summer setup with hot/humid air in place and scattered storms popping up during the afternoon. When not dealing with storms, the heat index will climb into the mid to upper 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms return with the heating of the day Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. A front will move into the area Thursday into Friday with increased rain chances.

