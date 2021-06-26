LMPD: 13-year-old girl injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a teenage girl was shot in the Portland neighborhood Friday night.

LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff confirmed officers were called to the 1900 block of Rowan Street at Boone Park around 11:30 p.m. Friday on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl who had been shot at the location. She was sent to Norton Children’s Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

No other information was provided at this time on suspects or arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

