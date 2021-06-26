Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD: 13-year-old girl injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Rowan Street at Boone Park around 11:30 p.m. Friday...
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Rowan Street at Boone Park around 11:30 p.m. Friday on reports of a shooting.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a teenage girl was shot in the Portland neighborhood Friday night.

LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff confirmed officers were called to the 1900 block of Rowan Street at Boone Park around 11:30 p.m. Friday on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl who had been shot at the location. She was sent to Norton Children’s Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

No other information was provided at this time on suspects or arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-week-old Del'luna was killed after police say her father shook her and threw her to the ground.
‘Complete monster’: Louisville mother mourning 7-week-old daughter; child’s father charged with murder
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash with a vehicle near a gas station.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dixie Highway
Quintez Brown: Friends, family organize search parties to find missing Louisville activist
Quintez Brown: Parents concerned mental health may be a factor in UofL student’s disappearance
Deputies were called to the forest on a report of a shooting about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
Man accused of shooting son in Bernheim Forest
Kylee Streander
16-year-old Louisville girl reported missing

Latest News

Businesses across Kentucky continue to deal with staffing shortages.
Businesses struggle to hire, worried $1,500 incentive to return to work won’t be long-term fix
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash with a vehicle near a gas station.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dixie Highway
LouVax offers more mobile COVID clinics, community encouraged to host pop-up sites
LouVax offers more mobile COVID clinics, community encouraged to host pop-up sites
Garden Girl Foods is a safe haven and natural garden for a community that has gone far too long...
Garden Girl Foods adds water to food desert with personal garden