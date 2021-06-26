Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Local photographer remembered for his service to the community

Runners and walkers from just about every background gathered to celebrate the life of Tyler...
Runners and walkers from just about every background gathered to celebrate the life of Tyler Gerth.(WAVE 3 News)
By Ken Baker
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Runners and walkers from just about every background gathered to celebrate the life of Tyler Gerth.

The 27-year-old photographer was active in the social justice protests last summer.

He was shot and killed last June while at Jefferson Square Park.

On Saturday, people from all over the city of Louisville participated in a 5K at Waterfront Park to celebrate his life and kickoff “Building Equal Bridges - The Tyler Gerth Foundation.”

(Story continues below)

Tyler Gerth's sister remembered their brother as kind and silly in the wake of his death.
Tyler Gerth's sister remembered their brother as kind and silly in the wake of his death.(Courtesy: Gerth Family)

“Tyler would often say it’s fine for you to say what you believe, but it really means a difference when you get out there and say something,” Brittany Loewen said.

Loewen is one of Gerth’s two older sisters, both are currently running the foundation.

Gerth’s family said he loved being involved in helping people and he was a member of Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

“Tyler really wanted to make a difference for that next generation it was all about creating a world of hope and change and promise for the future generation,” Loewen said.

His sisters said he felt it was his duty to capture moments of history.

“I remember seeing him post it on his Instagram the first time and I sent him a quick text and told I am so proud of you. I can’t believe that you are down there, and we are just do proud,” Tiffany Hensley said.

The foundation is dedicated to further spreading Gerth’s legacy and focuses on building equal bridges through training. Classes offered includes unconscious bias training, community equity, community development and diversity.

“Just seeing some video footage of him interacting with people of different ethnicity, races, sexual orientation religious background, he didn’t have any bias towards anyone,” Hensley said.

To learn more, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash with a vehicle near a gas station.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dixie Highway
7-week-old Del'luna was killed after police say her father shook her and threw her to the ground.
‘Complete monster’: Louisville mother mourning 7-week-old daughter; child’s father charged with murder
Quintez Brown: Friends, family organize search parties to find missing Louisville activist
Quintez Brown: Parents concerned mental health may be a factor in UofL student’s disappearance
Deputies were called to the forest on a report of a shooting about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
Man accused of shooting son in Bernheim Forest
Jaylin Tyice Bell, 24, of Louisville, is charged with murder, gun possession by a felon and...
Man sentenced to probation in accidental shooting death

Latest News

Derek Chauvin was sentenced after being convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd.
‘I think we still have work to do’ -- Louisville activists react to Derek Chauvin sentencing
Garden Girl Foods is a safe haven and natural garden for a community that has gone far too long...
Garden Girl Foods adds water to food desert with personal garden
It wasn’t that long ago that it was considered a radical idea in some circles to hire social...
Jeffersontown police to hire more social workers, chief says they are not replacing officers
Downed powerlines found along Boston Court in Shawnee neighborhood
Low-hanging powerlines, trash and potholes plague Shawnee neighborhood