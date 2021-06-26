Local photographer remembered for his service to the community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Runners and walkers from just about every background gathered to celebrate the life of Tyler Gerth.

The 27-year-old photographer was active in the social justice protests last summer.

He was shot and killed last June while at Jefferson Square Park.

On Saturday, people from all over the city of Louisville participated in a 5K at Waterfront Park to celebrate his life and kickoff “Building Equal Bridges - The Tyler Gerth Foundation.”

Tyler Gerth's sister remembered their brother as kind and silly in the wake of his death. (Courtesy: Gerth Family)

“Tyler would often say it’s fine for you to say what you believe, but it really means a difference when you get out there and say something,” Brittany Loewen said.

Loewen is one of Gerth’s two older sisters, both are currently running the foundation.

Gerth’s family said he loved being involved in helping people and he was a member of Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

“Tyler really wanted to make a difference for that next generation it was all about creating a world of hope and change and promise for the future generation,” Loewen said.

His sisters said he felt it was his duty to capture moments of history.

“I remember seeing him post it on his Instagram the first time and I sent him a quick text and told I am so proud of you. I can’t believe that you are down there, and we are just do proud,” Tiffany Hensley said.

The foundation is dedicated to further spreading Gerth’s legacy and focuses on building equal bridges through training. Classes offered includes unconscious bias training, community equity, community development and diversity.

“Just seeing some video footage of him interacting with people of different ethnicity, races, sexual orientation religious background, he didn’t have any bias towards anyone,” Hensley said.

To learn more, click or tap here.

