Louisville-area women win big jackpots with Kentucky Lottery scratch-off tickets

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two women within the Louisville area have just become richer after winning from Kentucky Lottery scratch-off tickets.

In Mt. Washington, Tammy Griffith won the top prize of $225,000 off of a “$30 Million Payout Spectacular” Kentucky Lottery ticket purchased at Speedy Mart on Bardstown Road.

Kentucky Lottery officials said in a release Griffith had revealed all 15 spots were matching to the winning number on the ticket.

“Oh my gosh, I just won $225,000!  I started freaking out,” Griffith said in a release.

Griffith claimed the ticket at lottery headquarters on June 14, where she received a check for $159,750 after taxes. She said she plans to buy a new car and put some of the remaining winnings in the bank.

Kentucky Lottery also revealed a second recent winner from its scratch-off tickets, Jeannette Corum of Crestwood.

Corum bought the $30 “Fastest Road” ticket from a vending machine at the Crestwood Walmart. She immediately scanned the barcode, which told her to “See KY Corp,” according to the release.

After scratching off the ticket, Corum saw she had won $100,000.

“I’m so happy,” Corum told lottery officials. “Nothing bothers me right now.”

Corum received $71,000 after taxes from the lottery headquarters on June 17. She said she plans on giving her children some of the winnings and is considering buying a new piece of land, the lottery said.

“It’s a lie money doesn’t make you happy,” Corum said.

Speedy Mart in Mt. Washington will receive a $2,250 bonus for selling a winning ticket, and the Walmart in Crestwood will receive a bonus of $1,000.

