Man charged with attempted murder, robbery after April shooting appears in court

A Louisville man appeared in court Saturday morning after allegedly shooting a victim back in...
A Louisville man appeared in court Saturday morning after allegedly shooting a victim back in April, causing him to lose eyesight in one of his eyes.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man appeared in court Saturday morning after allegedly shooting a victim back in April, causing him to lose eyesight in one of his eyes.

Trinity Barnett, 31, was charged with robbery first degree, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, assault first degree and attempted murder.

An arrest report obtained by WAVE 3 News states Barnett met with the victim near his home on April 23. Police said Barnett pulled out a handgun and shot the victim one time in the side of the head.

The victim was sent to University Hospital with serious injuries, and later survived. However, the report states the victim’s injuries caused him to lose vision in his left eye.

During the incident, Barnett is said to have taken the victim’s handgun from him, according to the report.

In court Saturday, the judge set Barnett’s bond at $200,000 for all charges. Barnett entered a plea of not guilty, and his next court date is set for July 6.

