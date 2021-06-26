Support Local Businesses
Missing endangered adult issued for 78-year-old man from Clifton

Cincinnati police issued an endangered missing person Saturday for Leon Vincent, 78.
Cincinnati police issued an endangered missing person Saturday for Leon Vincent, 78.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Police Department issued a missing endangered adult Saturday morning for a 78-year-old man last seen in Clifton.

Police say Leon Vincent was last seen around 8:40 a.m. when he walked outside of his home Friday on Clifton Colony Drive Friday to take the garbage out but never returned.

Officers say that Vincent is five feet and seven inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Vincent is on foot and is headed to an unknown destination, police said. He walks with a limp.

Officers continued to say he was last seen wearing a light green V-neck shirt with tan khaki shorts.

He is not only diagnosed with dementia but is also in poor mental health. Vincent does not have access to his medications.

Police say he was possibly seen at the White Castle on Central Parkway at 9:15 a.m.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Bill Wolner at 513-352-6948 or Sgt. Stephanie Glueck at 513-352-6934.

