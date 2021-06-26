Support Local Businesses
Non-profit providing home repair assistance in Louisville, southern Indiana assists 4,000th home

A new milestone has been achieved for a non-profit organization created to help provide free home repair assistance to lower income seniors and disabled homeowners.(New Directions Housing Corporation)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new milestone has been achieved for a non-profit organization created to help provide free home repair assistance to lower income seniors and disabled homeowners.

On Saturday, the New Directions Housing Corporation’s “Repair Affair” group celebrated its 4,000th home assisted by the program.

Volunteers and officials gathered to the Shawnee neighborhood to host a program acknowledging the milestone as part of Repair Affair’s annual “Event Day.”

According to New Directions, the home is owned by a “Mrs. M,” who lived there along with her siblings since childhood. She said owning the home is a “great source of pride,” but the amount of upkeep on a fixed income meant some repairs were not completed.

Volunteer teams from the Catholic Community of St. Patrick and the American Institute of Architects Central Kentucky Chapter helped to fix up the home by painting the exterior, cleaning, repairing gutter guards, and performing yard work among other tasks.

“To think that Repair Affair began back in 1993 by making repairs to 10 homes, and now here we are celebrating the 4,000th home – that’s just an incredible success story,” New Directions President and CEO Lori Flanery said in a release. “Thousands of volunteers giving their time and talent through the years and the significant support received from corporations, foundations, and individual donors, as well, have made such a positive difference in the lives of so many, for so many years.”

Repair Affair can help qualifying home owners with free home repairs. For more information and to apply for the program or volunteer, call (502) 371-4906.

