Alex Trebek wins posthumous trophy at Daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek won a posthumous Daytime Emmy as game show host and “Jeopardy!” earned game show honors on Friday night.

Trebek’s son, Matt, and daughter, Emily, accepted the trophy from behind the host’s podium on the quiz show’s set.

“For as long as we can remember, he was always so proud to be a part of ‘Jeopardy!’, to work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk and the challenge — people had to think,” Trebek’s son said. “He loved every bit of it.”

Emily added, “He was always excited to go to work even during his battle with cancer. He was so fortunate that he was able to do what he loved and we know that he not once took it for granted.”

It was Trebek’s third straight victory and sixth overall in the category. He was nominated a record 32 times during his career.

“Jeopardy!” won as best game show. Executive producer Mike Richards dedicated the award to Trebek, who hosted for 37 years.

“He was more than just a game show host, he was a legend, a towering figure,” Richards said in pre-taped remarks. “He believed that ‘Jeopardy!’ was more than just a game show. He loved it because it stood for facts, competition, and the celebration of intelligence.”

Kelly Clarkson won two trophies for her eponymous talk show.

The singer was honored as host, beating out daytime newcomer Drew Barrymore among others, and the show won in the entertainment talk category.

Trebek was remembered in a special tribute segment, along with Regis Philbin and Larry King. Among those honoring Trebek in taped comments were U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I got to talk with him a few years ago and he expressed to me how proud he was to be a Canadian,” Trudeau said. “I had to tell him that all Canadians are incredibly proud that he’s one of us as well.”

King, who died in January at age 87, won as informative talk show host for his eponymous show on Ora TV. His sons, Chance and Cannon, accepted.

Marla Adams and Max Gail won supporting actor trophies.

Adams plays Dina Mergeron on CBS’ “The Young and the Restless.” The 82-year-old actor accepted at home with the Emmy statue on a table behind her.

Gail appeared on stage while socially distanced due to the coronavirus pandemic to accept for his role as Mike Corbin on ABC’s “General Hospital.” It was the 78-year-old actor’s second trophy in the supporting category, having won in 2019.

“Red Table Talk,” featuring Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, won for informative talk show.

Ina Garten of “Barefoot Contessa” won as best culinary host. “CBS Sunday Morning,” hosted by Jane Pauley, earned morning show honors.

Sheryl Underwood of CBS’ “The Talk” presided over the show. She was one of the hosts last year, when the show was done virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

