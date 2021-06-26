Support Local Businesses
Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River

Search stopped at Newburgh Lock and Dam, recovery efforts to resume Sunday
By Makayla Neukam and Jessica Costello
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say a water rescue has now turned into a recovery effort at the Newburgh Lock and Dam.

According to Sgt. Daniel Richardson, crews have been out since about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. He says two people were fishing from the bank when one of them lost their cast net and went after it.

Conservation officers identify the man who went missing as 24-year-old Kue Gay of Owensboro.

Sgt. Richardson states that Gay got into a distressed situation, so his friend went after him but was unable to reach him.

Officials say the water is high and debris is bad, citing the rescue squad was breaking a lot of equipment. That’s when officials say they decided to call off the search.

We’re told crews will be searching for the missing fisherman Sunday morning, and family has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

Henderson County Dispatch told 14 News that Henderson City-County Rescue, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Fire Department, and emergency management responded to the scene.

