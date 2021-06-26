Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Suspect accused of shooting Florida officer arrested

More than 500 officers from various agencies looked for the suspect, who's considered armed and...
More than 500 officers from various agencies looked for the suspect, who's considered armed and dangerous.(News 13 Orlando via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on a wooded property just outside of Atlanta.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters that 29-year-old Othal Wallace was arrested early Saturday.

Wallace is accused of shooting 26-year-old officer Jason Raynor after the officer approached Wallace as he sat in a vehicle Wednesday night.

The police chief says Wallace was found on property affiliated with the all-Black pro-gun group called the NFAC.

Raynor is still recovering in a hospital. The police chief says Raynor’s condition is showing “positive signs of improvement.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-week-old Del'luna was killed after police say her father shook her and threw her to the ground.
‘Complete monster’: Louisville mother mourning 7-week-old daughter; child’s father charged with murder
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash with a vehicle near a gas station.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dixie Highway
Quintez Brown: Friends, family organize search parties to find missing Louisville activist
Quintez Brown: Parents concerned mental health may be a factor in UofL student’s disappearance
Deputies were called to the forest on a report of a shooting about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
Man accused of shooting son in Bernheim Forest
Kylee Streander
16-year-old Louisville girl reported missing

Latest News

Dozens of citizens from countries across Latin America are missing, including Venezuela,...
Dozens from Latin America missing in Florida condo collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Report showed major damage before Florida condo collapse
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Rowan Street at Boone Park around 11:30 p.m. Friday...
LMPD: 13-year-old girl injured in Portland neighborhood shooting
Temperatures will be in the muggy 70s as you wake up on Friday.
FORECAST: Hazy, hot and humid weekend
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, June 26, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, June 26, 2021