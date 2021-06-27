Support Local Businesses
15-year-old Indiana driver hit and killed by semi on I-65

A teenage driver has died after an accident on I-65 Saturday morning involving a semi-truck.
A teenage driver has died after an accident on I-65 Saturday morning involving a semi-truck.(Sheriff Matt Myers - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BARTHOLOMEW CO., Ind. (WAVE) - A teenage driver has died after an accident on I-65 Saturday morning involving a semi-truck.

Sheriff Matt Myers with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office posted the incident through social media Saturday, confirming the incident happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday on I-65 South near the 73.5 mile marker.

Investigation into the incident revealed the 15-year-old driver, from Columbus, Ind., was traveling north on I-65 in a Honda Odyssey when he ran off the roadway into the median. The driver then attempted to cross the southbound lanes of I-65 on foot when he was struck by a semi traveling south.

The sheriff’s office said I-65 was shut down for around 3 hours Saturday morning to reconstruct the accident. The family of the teenager has been notified, according to police.

“This event is truly a tragedy,” Sheriff Matt Myers said in the post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this incident to get all the answers possible.”

Further investigation is ongoing at this time by the sheriff’s office and the Indiana State Police accident reconstruction unit.

