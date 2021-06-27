Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

2,000-year-old bones found at Indiana construction site

Indiana DNR
Indiana DNR(Indiana DNR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) - Unearthed bones recently discovered at a construction site in south central Indiana are believed to be thousands of years old, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Construction workers found the human remains in May while digging at the site of a new Bartholomew County judicial building in Columbus, The Republic reported. Archaeologists from the University of Indianapolis analyzed the bones, determining them to be between 2,000 and 3,000 years old.

The bones belong to an adult male, a preteen and an infant, according to the DNR. The bones are thought to be the bones of Native American people of the Adena culture, which existed in the Ohio River Valley as far back as 1000 B.C.

The human bones were found roughly six feet deep and mixed with animal bones. A different settlement was also found around two feet from the surface, consisting of glass, nails and other artifacts dating to the late 1800s or early 1900s.

After archaeologists conclude their analysis, the remains will be turned over to Native American tribes for reburial, the DNR said.

The county building is still set to open in April 2022, but a monitor will be onsite to oversee further construction to ensure any additional human remains discovered are handled properly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women within the Louisville area have just become richer after winning from Kentucky...
Louisville-area women win big jackpots with Kentucky Lottery scratch-off tickets
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash with a vehicle near a gas station.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dixie Highway
Officials are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run accident in Meade County on Thursday.
Meade Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for hit-and-run suspect
7-week-old Del'luna was killed after police say her father shook her and threw her to the ground.
‘Complete monster’: Louisville mother mourning 7-week-old daughter; child’s father charged with murder
File image
New Kentucky laws involving law enforcement, voting go into effect June 29

Latest News

A teenage driver has died after an accident on I-65 Saturday morning involving a semi-truck.
15-year-old Indiana driver hit and killed by semi on I-65
Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus
Multiple reports of songbirds are dying across Indiana and Kentucky and no one knows why.
Birds dying in Indiana and Kentucky remains a mystery
A Marion County judge ordered Friday that Indiana must continue the federal government’s...
Judge: Indiana must continue federal unemployment benefits