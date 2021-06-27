Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Hot and humid with an isolated storm today

By Justin Logan
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot & Humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s into mid next week
  • Scattered storms return Monday and Tuesday
  • Better storm chances with a cold front late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An isolated shower or storm will be possible this afternoon, but most of the area stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. Highs will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will be another breezy day with wind gusts over 20mph possible.

Any isolated showers that develop this afternoon will fizzle out after sunset leaving the area with some scattered clouds overnight. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Monday will feature a summer setup with hot/humid air in place and scattered storms popping up during the afternoon. When not dealing with storms, the heat index will climb into the mid to upper 90s.

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday evening, but those will fade shortly after sunset. Get ready for another warm and muggy night as temperatures drop into the low to mid 70s.

Scattered thunderstorms continue Tuesday into Wednesday of this week but become more widespread with a cold front Thursday. Cooler and less humid air looks poised to move into the region next weekend behind the front.

