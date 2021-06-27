Hoosier businesses work to entice new employees, state leaders offer no new incentives

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Take a drive along Louis and Clark Parkway and you see the sign is clear, help is wanted.

“This is the worst hiring event I have ever seen,” Mike Benningfield said.

Benningfield has been working retail for 32 years. He’s the general manager at the Bass Pro Shops store in Clarksville.

“It’s very difficult to get people to put applications in to hire them,” Benningfield said.

This location and the Cabela’s store in Louisville are offering hiring bonuses to help recruit new employees. A total of 79 new workers are needed for area stores.

“We are offering this bonus, it’s $750,” Benningfield said. “$250 when you are hired and stay on for 30 days, after 120 days you get an additional $500.”

He said that early in the pandemic, the store did have to lay off some employees. All but two returned after being laid off for three weeks.

While stores and restaurants across the area are offering incentives, WAVE 3 News told you Kentucky is offering $1500 for the unemployed to get back to work.

The state of Indiana is offering no such incentives. Governor Eric Holcomb is trying to use a different tactic to get people back to work.

Last month, the governor said he wanted to end federal government unemployment benefits by June 19 for all Hoosiers, adding it would help get people back to work.

In a statement released May 17, Holcomb said “eliminating these pandemic programs will not be a silver bullet for employers to find employees, but we currently have about 116,000 available jobs in the state that need filled now.”

However, on Friday, a Marion County judge ruled that the state must continue with federal unemployment benefits, adding it is unconstitutional for Holcomb to halt the program.

Holcomb fired back the same day this ruling came out and said he will be working on an appeal to this decision.

