Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police is now investigating after reports of an officer-involved shooting in Columbus on Sunday, leaving one suspect in critical condition.

According to a release from ISP, officers were called to a home on the 3000 block of Grove Parkway around 4:05 a.m. The homeowner told police there was an unknown person on his property after observing security footage while out of town. The owner called 911 to report the incident.

An officer from the Columbus Police Department arrived around 4:12 a.m., and one minute later, the officer reported shots had been fired, according to the release.

ISP said the officer requested an ambulance to the location, which arrived one minute later to provide medical assistance to the suspect. The officer was not injured in the incident.

The suspect was sent to Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where ISP said he is undergoing surgery and is believed to be in critical condition.

The release stated the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as part of Columbus Police Department protocol.

Investigation is ongoing at this time by Indiana State Police. Once criminal investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The prosecutor’s office will determine if charges will be filed in the case.

